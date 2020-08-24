Rajshahi MP airlifted to Dhaka

Rajshahi-5 MP Mansur Rahman, who tested positive for coronavirus, was brought to Dhaka from Rajshahi on Monday, reports UNB.
A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) brought the MP to the capital in the morning, said a press release of ISPR.
Later, he was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for better treatment.
Mansur tested positive for coronavirus on 23 August.
The MP has been suffering from fever and cold for the last few days, said Abdullah ,one of his relatives.
He was found positive for coronavirus after his sample was tested at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Bangladesh Air Force has been providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) assistance in aid to civil power to prevent the spread of coronavirus and continuing various activities to affirm its commitment to meet all emergency needs in a professional manner.
In line with this,the chief of air staff provided necessary guidance to carry out the medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission.