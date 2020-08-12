Rajshahi SP sued on charge of ‘extortion’

According to the case statement, on 8 August, a group of 15-16 people identifying themselves as 'DB men', led by Belayet Hossain, went to the victim's house and demanded Tk 2.5 million.



They threatened to implicate the victim in an arms case and fine his business establishment in Narayanganj through mobile courts if the money is not paid.



The DB men blindfolded him and beat him up mercilessly, he added.



The SP beat up the victim and took him to the DB office on Mintu Road where he again threatened to kill Mostofa in crossfire and implicate him in a drug case if the money is not given.



Mostafa instantly paid Tk 350,000 and gave Tk 50,000 more on 10 August.



