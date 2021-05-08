Rajshahi University: Joining of newly appointed staff postponed

Joining of the newly appointed employees of Rajshahi University has been postponed by a circular on 8 May.

The university’s registrar professor Abdus Salam signed the circular. Copies of the circular were circulated among all the affiliated officers.

The immediate past vice-chancellor of the university on his last day in office had appointed the people on ad hoc basis.

The circular says that an education ministry letter–issued on 6 May, declared all of the ad hoc appointments during 5-6 May invalid. The letter also informed that a probe committee was formed to investigate the recruitment process. The probe body launched investigation on 8 May.