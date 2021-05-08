Rajshahi University: Joining of newly appointed staff postponed

Joining of the newly appointed employees of Rajshahi University has been postponed by a circular on 8 May.
The university’s registrar professor Abdus Salam signed the circular. Copies of the circular were circulated among all the affiliated officers.
The immediate past vice-chancellor of the university on his last day in office had appointed the people on ad hoc basis.
The circular says that an education ministry letter–issued on 6 May, declared all of the ad hoc appointments during 5-6 May invalid. The letter also informed that a probe committee was formed to investigate the recruitment process. The probe body launched investigation on 8 May.
Until the probe report is completed, it is requested to postpone joining as well as relevant procedures of the newly recruitments, the circular said.
Earlier on 6 May, the immediate past vice-chancellor of RU professor M Abdus Sobhan appointed 137 people including teachers, officers and employees on ad hoc basis.
Instead of the registrar, deputy registrar (establishment) Md Yusuf Ali signed the appointment letters.
Registrar professor Abdus Salam told the probe body that he had gone into hiding the previous day of the recruitment to avoid signing on the appointment letter.