Rape attempt on bus, girl saves herself by jumping out of the bus

A 19-year-old garment factory worker was returning home with her colleagues from a factory at Chandgaon CNB area in Chattogram city. She was travelling to Bahaddarhat area, some two and a half kilometres away. It was 10.00pm. Everything was running as usual till this point.

One by one every passenger left the bus except that teenage girl, who was the last person inside. Other vehicles were moving on the road as usual. Suddenly, the bus-driver Anwar Hossain alias Tipu left the steering wheel to his assistant Jony Das. And, the bus kept moving towards Shah Amanat link road.