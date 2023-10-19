The Safeguarding Alliance recognises Haileybury Bhaluka as Centre of Safeguarding Excellence

Haileybury Bhaluka has been recognized as a ‘Centre of Safeguarding Excellence’ by The Safeguarding Alliance, a leading authority in the field of child protection and safeguarding based in the UK.

It signifies a momentous achievement for Haileybury Bhaluka and the educational landscape in Bangladesh, marking it as the first school in the region to receive the honour, says a press release.

The Safeguarding Alliance is globally renowned for its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest child protection and safeguarding standards. Haileybury Bhaluka has already set up B-SAFE (Bangladesh Safeguarding Alliance for Educators), an innovative platform established locally for collaborative efforts for schools in Bangladesh to benefit from comprehensive training, certification opportunities, and the development of effective safeguarding policies.