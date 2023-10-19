The Safeguarding Alliance recognises Haileybury Bhaluka as Centre of Safeguarding Excellence

Haileybury Bhaluka has been recognized as a ‘Centre of Safeguarding Excellence’ by The Safeguarding Alliance, a leading authority in the field of child protection and safeguarding based in the UK.
It signifies a momentous achievement for Haileybury Bhaluka and the educational landscape in Bangladesh, marking it as the first school in the region to receive the honour, says a press release.
The Safeguarding Alliance is globally renowned for its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest child protection and safeguarding standards. Haileybury Bhaluka has already set up B-SAFE (Bangladesh Safeguarding Alliance for Educators), an innovative platform established locally for collaborative efforts for schools in Bangladesh to benefit from comprehensive training, certification opportunities, and the development of effective safeguarding policies.
The latest recognition reaffirms Haileybury Bhaluka’s resolute dedication to these vital principles.
Designated as a Centre of Safeguarding Excellence in Bangladesh, Haileybury Bhaluka now undertakes the pivotal mission of disseminating its safeguarding expertise among educational institutions across the nation. By partnering with The Safeguarding Alliance, it aims to ensure adherence to proper safeguarding practices for children, on and off campus, the press release adds.
Simon O’Grady, the founding headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka, said, “We are determined to make every school a safe haven for learning and achievement. The Centre of Safeguarding Excellence recognition underscores the institution’s unwavering commitment to practice and sustain the international safeguarding standards for young individuals. This commitment is simultaneously fortified by the establishment of B-SAFE”.