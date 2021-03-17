Rare ‘Nilgai’ dies during chase in Panchagarh

The body of a Nilgai, a rare species of antelope, was recovered from Khochpara village in Atwary upazila of Panchagarh on Wednesday. Police and locals said the animal entered into the country from India through the Darkhor border, reports UNB.



Locals tried to catch it after it ventured into Bangladesh. The antelope jumped into a canal while running away from the people and died there. Law enforcers found the Nilgai dead when they reached the spot, said Rhishikesh, officer of Panchagarh district Forest Department.



The antelope might have died due to heart attack or breathing complications, he said adding that the cause of death will be clear after a necropsy.

Its body will be preserved in Dhaka under the supervision of Forest Department, said Atwari Upazila Livestock official Abul Kalam Azad.