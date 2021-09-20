'Ratification of ILO Convention 189 is a must'

Around one million female migrants from Bangladesh are working in many foreign countries. Most of them are domestic workers. Often the workers are tortured and repressed by their employers. And some of them return to their homeland dead. To protect the female migrant workers as well as ensure them a decent working environment, Bangladesh needs to ratify the ILO 189 Convention.

On Sunday, speakers said this at a virtual discussion on ILO Convention 189 and Global Compact on Migration (GCM). Care Bangladesh and WARBE Development Foundation jointly organised the online event. International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), European Union, and Silk Routes Facility supported the programme while Prothom Alo was the event’s media partner.