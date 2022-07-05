Raushan Ershad flies to Bangkok again for follow-up treatment

Jatiya Party senior leaders including its chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu saw her off at the airport.
Earlier, on 27 June, Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of Jatiya Party, returned home from Bangkok, after nearly seven and a half months of stay there for medical treatment.
Talking to UNB, Saad Ershad said his mother is now fine, but very weak.
“She has problems in her legs and still can’t walk properly. It may take time for her to gain back her strength. She needs more physiotherapy,” he said.
Saad said Raushan Ershad, 78, was taken to Bangkok again for follow-up treatment.
On 5 November last year, Raushan was flown to Thailand by an air ambulance as her health condition turned critical.
Earlier, Raushan Ershad underwent treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) as she fell ill seriously due to old age complications.