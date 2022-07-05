Raushan Ershad flies to Bangkok again for follow-up treatment

Opposition Leader in the Jatiya Sangsad Raushan Ershad on Tuesday went to Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, for follow-up treatment, after her eight-day stay in Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

She along with her son Rahgir Almahe Ershad MP (from Rangpur-3 constituency) and his wife Mahima Ershad left Hazrat Shahjajal International Airport at 1:30pm by a flight of Thai Airways.