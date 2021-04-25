Razzaque predicts possible surplus in fish, meat, and eggs in 3-5 years

Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque said there would be surplus production of fish, egg, meat and milk in the space of the next 3-5 years in Bangladesh, UNB reports.

He came up with his apprehension while speaking as the chief guest at a virtual discussion organised by Bangabandhu Veterinary Council on the occasion of World Veterinary Day 2021 on 24 April.

Addressing the veterinarians, the agriculture minister said the sector needs to be taken further through technology expansion and entrepreneurship.