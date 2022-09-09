DB police allegedly pick up and torture two in Narayanganj

Manir said a white microbus intercepted him and his brother-in-law Ramjan while they were going to Rupganj land office on Wednesday.
Later, five persons identifying themselves as DB men forcibly picked them up on the microbus. They tied the duo and snatched mobile phones, NID cards and Tk 150,000 from them. Later they blindfolded them and beat them up with an iron rod.
Monir said the ‘DB men’ started to beat them up and told them that they were picked up as yaba traders.
“At that point, they talked with someone else over the mobile phone. One of them was heard telling someone over the phone, 'Sir, mistake. Wrong information. Sir, what to do with them? Will we leave them?”
“They later left us at the Bhulta Aduria area on Dhaka-Sylhet highway. They asked us not to look back and threatened to shoot us if we did so. After that the vehicle headed towards Narsingdi.”
Ramjan told Prothom Alo that everyone in the team was clad in white shirt-pants and DB uniform. They had walkie-talkies with them and one of them spoke in the Chapainawabganj dialect.
Ramjan, who had come recently from Kuwait on vacation, said immediately after being picked up in the vehicle, someone hit him on the head with some heavy iron object. He pleaded for his life sensing blood dripping from his head. As Ramjan beseeched for life, they became more furious and hit him on the knees.
Asked, additional superintendent of Narayanganj DB police Tariqul Islam told Prothom Alo that he is on leave and not aware of any such incident.
Assistant police superintendent Abir Hossain also said he is not aware of the incident.
Officer in charge of Rupganj police station AFM Sayed did not respond to calls and text messages for a comment on the incident.