DB police allegedly pick up and torture two in Narayanganj

A businessman and an expatriate have been allegedly picked up and beaten by the detective branch (DB) of police in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

The incident took place at around 11:30 in the morning at Gandharbapur Hajibari area on Wednesday.

The victims are businessman Manir Hossain, 53, son of late Abdullah Bhuiyan of Rupshi area in Tarabo and expatriate Ramjan Bhuiyan, 47, son of late Tofazzal Hossain of the same area. Monir said they filed a general diary (GD) with Rupganj police station over the incident.