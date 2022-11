Eight more dengue patients died in 24 hours as of Tuesday morning at 8:00 am, taking the total death toll to 213, says the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

According to DGHS press release, during the period, 692 patients were hospitalised across the country. Of them, 372 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.

With this, a total of 2,851 dengue patients, including 1,638 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.