Take concrete actions to address climate change, achieve SDGs: Speakers

Speakers at a seminar on Saturday laid emphasis on taking concrete actions to address the challenges related to climate change and accelerate efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They called for international cooperation for an increased financing, transfer of technology and delivering commitment on $100 billion funds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the seminar titled “Road to Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2023” at Foreign Service Academy as the UN is set to hold the SDG summit in September this year.