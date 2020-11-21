Ready to protect sovereignty from any aggressive attack: PM Hasina

Bangladesh always believes in peaceful coexistence with all neighbours, but it is also ever ready to protect its sovereignty from any aggressive attack, said prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Our foreign policy drives with the Father of the Nation's introduced key policy 'friendship to all, malice to none'. Although Bangladesh believes in peaceful coexistence with all the neighbouring countries, we're ever ready for and strongly committed to protecting the country's sovereignty from any aggressive attack," she said on Saturday.

The prime minister said this while delivering her pre-recorded speech through Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar on the occasion of Armed Forces Day. Other private television channels and radios also broadcast her around 13-minute speech.