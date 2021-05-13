Record numbers of vehicles cross Bangabandhu Bridge

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last 24 hours a record number of vehicles has crossed Bangabandhu Bridge since its inauguration in 1998 .

From Wednesday 6:00am to Thursday 6:00am, a total of 52,677 vehicles have moved across the bridge to the districts of northern Bengal.

According to the bridge authority, 4,356 more vehicles have moved along the bridge in last 24 hours compared to the corresponding day last year. Of the vehicles that crossed over the bridge, the numbers of buses were 3,766, trucks 5,355, minibuses 70, pickup vans 3674, medium sized trucks 3272, motorcycles 13,056 and personal cars 23,484.