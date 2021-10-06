Registration must ahead of operating news portals: Info minister

The government will make registration mandatory ahead of operating any news portal from the next year, said information minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday.

"Declaration is a must before publishing any newspaper, and there should be the same rule in the case of news portal operation. News portals must get registered before starting their activities which will help bring discipline in the sector, "said the minister.

The minister came up with the remarks at BSRF Dialogue held at the secretariat. Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) arranged the dialogue.