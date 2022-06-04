Reining in inflation a big challenge for upcoming budget

Pulling the rein of rising inflation emerged as a big challenge for the upcoming budget as the economy continued to take the heat from the recent months’ cost-pull inflation.

Like the outside world, Bangladesh witnessed a steady inflation rate of above 6 per cent throughout the last three months. All essentials, including rice, lentils, flour, and edible oil, now cost much higher than the normal.

When inflation intensifies, a fear looms before the group who are just above the poverty threshold that they might become poor again.