Bangladesh reports 212 more Covid cases in 24 hrs

During the period, no patient died of Covid-19. As of Wednesday, the death toll stands at 29,314, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.54 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.68 per cent.
The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 539 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,952,504.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.