Bangladesh

Quran desecration

Remand for Iqbal, three others extended by 5 more days

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Iqbal Hossain and three other accused in the case of desecration of Holy Quran at temporary Puja mandap in Cumilla's Nanuwar Dighir Par have been remanded for another five days allowing police to further quiz them, reports UNB. Cumilla senior judicial magistrate judge Farhana Sultana granted the remand on Friday afternoon after police applied for a seven-day remand in the case of hurting religious sentiments.

Cumilla senior judicial magistrate Judge Farhana Sultana granted the remand on Friday afternoon after police applied for a seven-day remand in the case of hurting religious sentiments.

Advertisement
Advertisement

CID Cumilla special superintendent of police Khan Mohammad Rezwan confirmed the remand. The main accused Iqbal, Ikram Hossain who called 999 after the incident, Humayun Ahmed and Faisal Ahmed need further questioning as they have started disclosing facts.

The previous seven-day remand ended on Friday.

On 13 October, a copy of the Quran was put in puja mandap, an incident that triggered that led to attacks, vandalisms and arson at the Hindu temples and communities in Cumilla in parts of the country.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement