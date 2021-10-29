Remand for Iqbal, three others extended by 5 more days

CID Cumilla special superintendent of police Khan Mohammad Rezwan confirmed the remand. The main accused Iqbal, Ikram Hossain who called 999 after the incident, Humayun Ahmed and Faisal Ahmed need further questioning as they have started disclosing facts.
The previous seven-day remand ended on Friday.
On 13 October, a copy of the Quran was put in puja mandap, an incident that triggered that led to attacks, vandalisms and arson at the Hindu temples and communities in Cumilla in parts of the country.