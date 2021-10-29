Remand for Iqbal, three others extended by 5 more days

Iqbal Hossain and three other accused in the case of desecration of Holy Quran at temporary Puja mandap in Cumilla's Nanuwar Dighir Par have been remanded for another five days allowing police to further quiz them, reports UNB. Cumilla senior judicial magistrate judge Farhana Sultana granted the remand on Friday afternoon after police applied for a seven-day remand in the case of hurting religious sentiments.

