Remand plea for journalist Rozina Islam denied

A Dhaka court has turned down the remand plea for Prothom Alo’s journalist Rozina Islam and ordered to send her to jail.
The next bail hearing might take place on Thursday.
Police sought five-day remand of Rozina after producing her to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at around 11:00 am on Tuesday.
Rozina Islam was taken to the CMM court from Shahbagh police station.
Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam was detained at the health ministry on Monday for over five hours and harassed when she went there to carry out her profession duties. At one point she fell ill. Later police took her to the Shahbagh police station and filed a case against her under the Official Secrets Act. She has been shown arrested in this case.
Protesting against the incident, a large number of journalists gathered first in front of the secretariat in the afternoon and then in front of Shahbagh police station at night.
Amnesty International, CPJ Asia, South Asian Women in Media (SAWM), Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Ain o Shalish Kendra also condemned the harassment of Rozina.