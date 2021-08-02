Repatriation only solution, not integration: FM on WB proposals

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday brushed aside the World Bank’s idea of Rohingya integration into Bangladesh, reiterating that saying that better future of the ‘persecuted community’ would only be possible when they are repatriated in Myanmar, reports UNB.

According to the foreign ministry, the WB has taken a Tk 20 billion-programme for 16 countries hosting refugees. The WB came up with the programme as part of its Refugee Policy Review Framework.