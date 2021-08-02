Repatriation only solution, not integration: FM on WB proposals

"Rohingyas are not refugees here [in Bangladesh]. They're persecuted and displaced people ...they're taking shelter here on a temporary basis," Momen said.
As per the WB idea shared with the economic relations division of the government, the Rohingya people should have access to the local labour market, access to birth, marriage, divorces and death certificates the same way Bangladeshi nationals have.
Indicating that the UNHCR might also set a condition to go to Bhasan Char for resuming its operation, Momen said the government would face some kind of pressure from the WB in terms of getting other loans.
“But we will remain stick to our position giving Rohingya repatriation a priority,” he said.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.