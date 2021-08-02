Bangladesh

Rohingya crisis

Repatriation only solution, not integration: FM on WB proposals

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday brushed aside the World Bank’s idea of Rohingya integration into Bangladesh, reiterating that saying that better future of the ‘persecuted community’ would only be possible when they are repatriated in Myanmar, reports UNB.

According to the foreign ministry, the WB has taken a Tk 20 billion-programme for 16 countries hosting refugees. The WB came up with the programme as part of its Refugee Policy Review Framework.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Rohingyas are not refugees here [in Bangladesh]. They're persecuted and displaced people ...they're taking shelter here on a temporary basis," Momen said.

As per the WB idea shared with the economic relations division of the government, the Rohingya people should have access to the local labour market, access to birth, marriage, divorces and death certificates the same way Bangladeshi nationals have.

Advertisement

Indicating that the UNHCR might also set a condition to go to Bhasan Char for resuming its operation, Momen said the government would face some kind of pressure from the WB in terms of getting other loans.

“But we will remain stick to our position giving Rohingya repatriation a priority,” he said.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement