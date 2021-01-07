Report in rape abetment case against Nur on 28 Jan

A court here on Thursday set 21 January for the submission of the probe report in a case against six, including Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) former vice-president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur, for alleged abduction, rape, abetting rape and offences under the Digital Security Act, reports BSS.

Today was set for the submission of the investigation report in the case.

But, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Habibur Rahman set a new date as the investigation officer of the case did not submit the report.

On the night of 20 September, a case was filed with Lalbagh police station against Nur for his alleged involvement in provoking a rape incident.