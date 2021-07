Police detained 462 people and collected fines of Tk 15, 79,500 from vehicles in the capital city for breaching the restriction--scheduled to end on Wednesday midnight, reports UNB.

The detainees were out on the streets violating restrictions, said DMP additional deputy commissioner (media) Iftekhairul Islam. Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 1, 32,700 as fines from 105 people.