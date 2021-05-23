Restrictions extend till 30 May, inter-district transport to resume

Earlier, public transport was able to run within districts due to restrictions. However, public transport from one district to another was closed. Besides, passenger vessels and trains remained closed as before at the time. However, shops and shopping malls were opened up in the lockdown before Eid. Banks and the offices involved in emergency services are operating.

The government had earlier this year imposed restrictions on various areas, including public transport, for seven days from 5 April to curb the infection. Later it was extended for two more days.

All-out restrictions began from April 14 to 21 with stricter restrictions as the coronavirus situation exacerbated. Later it was extended in multiple phases till 23 May.