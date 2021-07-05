Restrictions extended until 14 July

The cabinet division has issued a notification in this regard. The extension was expected, as any Covid-19 policy, in order to be later evaluated for success or otherwise, must be in place for at least two weeks.
The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday recommended extending the lockdown for at least a week.
The government enforced an all out restrictions from 1 July.
Earlier, the authorities enforced restrictions on a ‘limited scale' from 28 June.
Army personnel are currently patrolling the streets of the country alongside BGB, police and RAB.
Mobile courts were also seen active all over the country during the restrictions.
Hundreds of people are being fined and detained everyday throughout the country for violating restrictions.