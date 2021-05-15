Restrictions may be extended, decision tomorrow

The prevailing restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus are due to end tomorrow, Sunday. However, as the transmission of coronavirus has not come under control, the government may extend these restrictions by another week. A decision will be made in this regard on Sunday.
State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, said that the present restrictions may be extended for another week. The matter will be decided upon on Sunday and a circular issued accordingly.
The manner in which people have been moving around before Eid, the spread of coronavirus may increase, said government sources. And that is why a decision to extend the restrictions may be taken. A meeting will be held on Sunday to decide how people who have gone to the villages will return and what restrictions will be imposed.
In the prevailing restrictions, public transport can move within each district, but not from one district to the other. As before passenger trains and launches are also halted. However, from 25 April shops and shopping malls were opened up. Banks are also open as well as offices connected to emergency services.
In order to control the spread of coronavirus, the government had imposed various restrictions from 5 April, including the movement of public transport. This was later extended by another two days.
As the situation hadn’t come under control, from 14 to 21 April, an ‘all-out lockdown’ was declared, with the imposition of stricter restrictions. This was later extended till 28 April. Yet again, this was extended till 5 May and then till 16 May. Now there are considerations for yet another extension.