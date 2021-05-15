Restrictions may be extended, decision tomorrow

The prevailing restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus are due to end tomorrow, Sunday. However, as the transmission of coronavirus has not come under control, the government may extend these restrictions by another week. A decision will be made in this regard on Sunday.

State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, said that the present restrictions may be extended for another week. The matter will be decided upon on Sunday and a circular issued accordingly.

The manner in which people have been moving around before Eid, the spread of coronavirus may increase, said government sources. And that is why a decision to extend the restrictions may be taken. A meeting will be held on Sunday to decide how people who have gone to the villages will return and what restrictions will be imposed.