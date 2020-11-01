Returnee migrants face livelihood crisis

The number of migrant workers returning to the country this year is five times higher than the normal period. From January till 24 October this year, around 250,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers have returned home. In 2019 the number was just 65,000.

Most of these migrants have returned during the coronavirus outbreak, having been laid off from their jobs. Some of them had come home on leave and now are unable to return because of the pandemic. Then there are those who had to return as they were undocumented.

And the chances of this huge number of migrant workers going back to overseas employment have shrunk. At the same time, they are not finding jobs in the country either. Without any income for an extended time, the families of these migrants are in a crisis.

Mansur Ahmed of Narsingdi is one such worker bereft of income. He told Prothom Alo that he has been unemployed for the past eight months since he returned from Qatar. His savings have been exhausted and now he and his family are pitched into uncertainty.