Reward announced for info on missing Chinese engineer

China Major Bridge Engineering Company announced a Tk 200,000 reward for information about Zhao’s whereabouts, Mawa river police officer-in-charge Sirajul Kabir said Friday.
“There was no trace of the missing person, although the fire service, coast guard, river police and army personnel working in the security team of the project conducted rescue operations from Tuesday night to Friday,” Sirajul said. “However, the operations will resume Saturday.”
Zhao was tasked with installing a power tower (number 13) of the National Grid as part of the project. He had gone to the tower point for work at 5:00pm and went missing around 8:30pm on 22 June. His colleagues alerted police after failing to locate him.
It is suspected that Zhao fell into the Padma river. However, the local and foreign engineers, who were also working there, could not confirm if Zhao fell into the river since no one saw it happening.
Sirajul said, “Several engineers and other workers stay at a makeshift camp near the ferry terminal in Louhajang, and they use boats to go to the tower point in the river daily.”
“On Tuesday night, Zhao went to the tower point for work but went missing around 8.30pm. His colleagues alerted us after failing to locate him,” he added.