Reward announced for info on missing Chinese engineer

Zhao was tasked with installing a power tower (number 13) of the National Grid as part of the project. He had gone to the tower point for work at 5:00pm and went missing around 8:30pm on 22 June. His colleagues alerted police after failing to locate him.

It is suspected that Zhao fell into the Padma river. However, the local and foreign engineers, who were also working there, could not confirm if Zhao fell into the river since no one saw it happening.