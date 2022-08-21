EC to decide by this month how many EVM to be used in election

There is a debate in the political arena over using EVM in the election. While BNP is terming the EVM a machine of rigging, AL is in favour of using it in all 300 constituencies.

"EVM will be used. But we still cannot decide in how many constituencies it would be used. We are exchanging views in this regard. We are considering our capacity, availability of EVM, trained manpower and in how many constituencies it would be used. Besides, we are discussing how many EVM we will need, how much money will be required and how much time we will get if we want to use more EVMs in the election."