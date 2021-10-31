Rice import through Benapole port suspended

Rice importer Mosharraf Hossain said as per the agreement, it will not be possible to import rice from 31 October. However, the traders on Sunday claimed that the rice-laden trucks are waiting to enter through Benapole port.

Alauddin, another rice importer, said coarse rice imported from India is being sold at a wholesale price of Tk 40 per kg and thin rice at Tk 52 to the locale market.

Benapole customs commissioner Md Azizur Rahman said rice imports from India through this port will remain closed until further notice.