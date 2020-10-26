Rice traders plotting to make excessive profits: Razzaque

In this crisis moment, no food scarcity occurred in the country and the government has taken preparations in advance to avoid any future food crisis, the minister said.

"The government's goal is to ensure that no one suffers from hunger. There will be limited rice import if necessary," he added.

Meanwhile, this year's floods caused losses worth Tk 13.23 billion.

Approximately 257,000 hectares of paddy fields were inundated that affected 1,272,151 farmers in 37 districts, Razzaque said in August.

The minister also asked all officials of the ministry to be prepared for a possible second wave of coronavirus outbreak that is likely to hit the country in the upcoming winter.