Rights situation in Bangladesh better than US: Information Minister

The human rights situation in Bangladesh is better than the United States in many instances, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday dismissing the report of the US on human rights issues in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“We do not agree with the US human rights report,” the minister told the newspersons after attending a discussion ‘Mahe Ramadan and Mass Media’ and Iftar Mahfil organised by Bangladesh Sampadak (Editors) Forum in the capital city.