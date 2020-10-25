‘River management important for sustainable river banks’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mawa ferry ghat no. 3 and adjacent areas are in risk of river bank erosion. The river has already devoured many shops and homesteads in the area. This photo taken near Mawa-Shimulia ferry ghat area on 12 September. Hasan Raja

The safety of rivers banks across the country is hardly possible without proper river management, said Zahid Faruk, state minister of water resources on Saturday, reports UNB.

The prime minister has directed to ensure safety of river banks which is not possible without proper river management, he said.

The state minister came up with the remarks after visiting a river dredging programme in Mehendiganj upazila of Barishal.

River management is also essential to save the people from river erosion, he said adding “The government is operating two projects in Ulania and Hizla areas of Mehendiganj.”

“We can now use dredgers for river management as the prime minister Sheikh Hasina has initiated unprecedented development in the past ten years.”, Faruk said.

