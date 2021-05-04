River police file case against four

River police filed a case with Shibchar police station over the incident of 26 deaths in speedboat capsize due to collision with bulkhead.

Four people including the speedboat owner, driver and the lessee of the Ghat were made accused in the case, according to the Shibchar police station officer-in-charge (OC), Miraz Hossain.

According to Shibchar police station and river police, the sub-inspector Lokman Hossain of Char Janajat river police outpost filed the case at around 12:30am Tuesday.