River police file case against four

River police filed a case with Shibchar police station over the incident of 26 deaths in speedboat capsize due to collision with bulkhead.
Four people including the speedboat owner, driver and the lessee of the Ghat were made accused in the case, according to the Shibchar police station officer-in-charge (OC), Miraz Hossain.
According to Shibchar police station and river police, the sub-inspector Lokman Hossain of Char Janajat river police outpost filed the case at around 12:30am Tuesday.
The accused are UP chairman of Medinimandal Union Parishad of Louhajang upazila and secretary general of union Awami League and Ghat lessee Alam Khan, speedboat owner Chandu Mia and Zahirul Islam and driver Shah Alam.
OC Siraj Mia told Prothom Alo, “River police filed the case on Tuesday night. River police will investigate the incident and carry out drives to arrest the accused. We will assist them.”
“None of the four accused has been arrested so far. The driver of the speedboat is undergoing treatment under police surveillance. His condition is very bad. He was sent from Faridpur Medical College Hospital to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment,” he added.
On Monday morning, at least 26 people died when a speedboat sank in the Padma River in Shibchar upazila.
The Banglabazar-bound speedboat from Shimulia Ferry Ghat capsized in the river after a collision with a sand-laden bulkhead.
On information, fire service divers from Shibchar and Jajira fire stations rushed to the spot and conducted the rescue operation.
Twenty-six bodies were retrieved from the river with the help of divers from local Fire Service and Civil Defence, police and Coast Guard members.