July Charter: Signing ceremony begins with national anthem, chief adviser takes the stage

Interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has arrived on stage at the July National Charter signing ceremony.

The event commenced at 4:37 pm today, Friday, with the national anthem.

Members of the advisory council, leaders from various political parties, and members of the National Consensus Commission have also taken their places on stage at the July National Charter signing ceremony.

Guests have also begun arriving at the venue on the South Plaza of the National Parliament. Several advisers have already been seen there.