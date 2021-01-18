RMG worker goes missing in Sitalakkhya

A garment worker went missing when jumped off from a boat to save himself from possible accident at Nabiganj Kheyaghat in Sitalakkhya river of Narayanganj district on Monday, reports UNB.



The victim was identified as Saddam Hossain.



Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the incident took place around 9:00am when three people including the victim jumped to the river apprehending possible crash with a trawler and a boat in the river.







