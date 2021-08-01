Preparations underway to vaccinate 10m people next week: Minister

The minister also said the return of factory workers to their workplaces without maintaining the health protocols could worsen the country’s coronavirus situation.
As the transmission keeps spiking in the country, he urged all to abide by the health guidelines properly.
The minister came up with the remarks on Sunday while attending the inauguration ceremony of the first year MBBS class at BCPS auditorium in the capital, reports UNB.
"We're planning to bring pregnant women under the vaccination progamme, '' he added.
Old people are getting infected by young ones and 80 per cent of the Covid-infected older people are dying, the minister mentioned.
Bangladesh launched a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on 7 February.