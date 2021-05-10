RMG workers take to streets for holiday extension, police 'open fire, baton charge'

At least 12 readymade garment workers have been injured as police allegedly opened fire on them without any provocation at Millgate area of Tongi on the outskirt of the capital.

The wounded workers of a RMG factory of Hamim Group on Monday took to the streets demanding an extension of Eid holidays.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Roni Islam, who received rubber bullet injuries in his leg, said they stopped work and gathered at Tongi Millgate demanding extra holidays for Eid. Police all of a sudden launched a baton charge , he added.

Roni said police became more aggressive and started charging with batons and opening fire when they wanted to know why they were beaten without any reason.