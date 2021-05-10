RMG workers take to streets for holiday extension, police 'open fire, baton charge'

At least 12 readymade garment workers have been injured as police allegedly opened fire on them without any provocation at Millgate area of Tongi on the outskirt of the capital.
The wounded workers of a RMG factory of Hamim Group on Monday took to the streets demanding an extension of Eid holidays.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Roni Islam, who received rubber bullet injuries in his leg, said they stopped work and gathered at Tongi Millgate demanding extra holidays for Eid. Police all of a sudden launched a baton charge , he added.
Roni said police became more aggressive and started charging with batons and opening fire when they wanted to know why they were beaten without any reason.
Another worker Sohel said the government has given a three-day Eid holiday. They worked three weekends hoping for extra holidays during Eid-ul-Fitr. They were demanding extra four days of holiday. The management refused their demand.
The management said they would inform the workers if additional holidays are granted. When the workers were waiting outside the factory, police swooped down on them. The injured workers first received treatment at Tongi hospital and later they were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
DMCH police outpost inspector Bacchu Mia said 12 workers are undergoing treatment.
They are Hasan, 26, Roni Islam, 24, Mizanur Rahman, 24, Rubel, 22, Sohel, 22, Zahidur, 26, Imran, 19, Rubel, 26, Sabina, 25, Kanchan, 22, and Sabbir, 24. Most of the workers bear injury marks on their legs and backs.
Gazipur industrial police super Md Siddiqur Rahman said they took action as the workers recklessly hurled brick chips at them.
He also alleged several policemen including additional police super were wounded. Police charged with batons and shot rubber bullets after the workers blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Hamim Group managing director AK Azad said the workers took to the streets demanding a ten-day holiday, and attempts were made to placate them.
Azad said the police tried to control the situation as they went on rampage.