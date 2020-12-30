RMMRU for 2pc loan interest rate for migrants

Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) on Tuesday urged the government to set a 2 per cent loan interest rate for migrants affected by COVID-19 pandemic, reports UNB.



"The migrants returning home are living in inhuman conditions. They lost jobs, detained, suffered from food crisis because of COVID-19. They were playing significant role in the country's economy. So, we should prioritise them more than others. Two percent loan interest rate for migrants should be ensured like RMG workers," RMMRU founding chairman Tasneem Siddiqui was addressing a virtual conference on "The trends of labor migration from Bangladesh-2020: success and challenges".



She added although 17 per cent remittance increased amid the coronavirus pandemic over the last year, but it'll decrease in the next year as the migrants could not go abroad this year like the previous year. The migrant workers sent $19.69 billion dollar remittance up to November.



"The remittance has increased this year as it came through a formal channel instead of 'hundi' during the pandemic. Besides, gold smuggling also came down. Another reason is that many migrants sent money fearing to lose jobs," she added.



