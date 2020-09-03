'Road accidents claim 379 lives in August'

In August, at least 13 accidents took place on waterways that claimed 47 lives and injured 32 more.



Besides, six people were killed in six separate accidents on railways, says the report.



The RSF prepared the report on the basis of news carried by seven national dailies, five online news portals and some electronic media.



According to the report, a total of 113 road accidents, what is 37.41 per cent of the total number, took place on different highways while 98 occurred on the regional highways across the country. Rural and city roads saw the rest of the accidents.



The Dhaka division witnessed the highest number of accidents with 73 crashes and 84 deaths from those. When it comes to districts, Mymensingh tops the list with high rates of accidents and casualties.



