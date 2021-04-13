Road construction work to continue amid lockdown: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that the construction works of different infrastructures will be out of the purview of the strict lockdown order, reports UNB.

He instructed the people to follow the health guidelines and wear masks to curb the virus transmission.

Obaidul Quader said this at a views-exchange meeting online with engineers of the roads and highways department on Tuesday.

The road transport minister instructed to move ahead with the construction work before the onset of the monsoon, adding that now is the right time to work before the monsoon.