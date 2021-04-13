Road construction work to continue amid lockdown: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that the construction works of different infrastructures will be out of the purview of the strict lockdown order, reports UNB.
He instructed the people to follow the health guidelines and wear masks to curb the virus transmission.
Obaidul Quader said this at a views-exchange meeting online with engineers of the roads and highways department on Tuesday.
The road transport minister instructed to move ahead with the construction work before the onset of the monsoon, adding that now is the right time to work before the monsoon.
He said the road would remain empty as there was a ban on public transport during the lockdown starting from the 14th April, so the damaged road would have to be repaired during this period to make it suitable for traffic.
The minister urged the officials concerned to give top priority to the work of upgrading the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar road to four lanes.
Obaidul Quader said the project to upgrade the Dhaka-Sylhet highway to four lanes is a long-term demand of the people of Sylhet.
The minister called for solving the process of acquisition of land during the implementation of the project or before the commencement of work.