'Rohingya crisis an impediment to economic integration of regional economies'

Describing the Rohingya crisis as a "big challenge" for the region, Bangladesh's envoy in the US has listed it as an obstacle in the greater integration of South and Southeast Asian economies, reports UNB.

"(However), Bangladesh welcomes any regional initiatives that support the country's development aspirations and bring greater good for the region and beyond," ambassador M Shahidul Islam said at a webinar on Thursday.

"Bangladesh maintains friendly relations with all countries of the world, including its neighbours, and believes in resolving any bilateral issues through dialogues and negotiations," he added.