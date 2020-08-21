Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions, says UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Friday said creating conditions that are conducive to the Rohingya people’s safe and sustainable return will require whole-of- society engagement.

It laid emphasis on resuming and enhancing the dialogue between the Myanmar authorities and Rohingya refugees, as well as other measures that help inspire trust.

These include lifting restrictions on freedom of movement, reconfirming that internally displaced Rohingya can return to their own villages and providing a clear pathway towards citizenship.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and majority of them entered Bangladesh since August, 2017.

UNHCR called for renewed support and solutions for displaced and stateless Rohingya communities both within and outside of Myanmar today.

Ultimately, UNHCR said, the solution to the plight of the Rohingya lies in Myanmar, and in comprehensively implementing the recommendations of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, to which the government of Myanmar has committed.