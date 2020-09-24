Rohingya genocide hearing may be held in Bangladesh

The registry also told the court that there would be need to extensively look into the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, the state of COVID-19 transmission, technological infrastructure and other essential facilities. These facilities include audio and video recording in court, simultaneous interpretation, public gallery, and facilities to display evidence in court. It also said that other than the two languages of the court, English and French, there would be need to translate the court proceedings into Bangla, Rohingya and Burmese. And due to technological challenges, the registry proposed that there be no media centre in the court.

The observation contained details of the fives ways in which the affected people could participate in the hearing. The preparations mentioned about the hearing to form the charges were extensive and time consuming. It was said that according to Article 100 (3) of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence, whichever method the court accepts, will require Bangladesh's approval and cooperation.

Legal experts and human rights activists in recent times have been strongly advocating that the trial procedures of the Rohingya genocide be relocated to Asia. Dr. Azam Tamimi, author of 'The Rohingya: Inside Myanmar's Genocide', recently wrote in 'Arab News' that Singapore or Malaysia would be an appropriate location to hold the trial procedures.

