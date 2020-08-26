Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh held a "silent protest" on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of clashes between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces that set off a huge movement into Bangladesh of people seeking safety.

More than 1 million Rohingya live in the world's largest refugee settlement in southern Bangladesh, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights.

The refugees said that because of the novel coronavirus they would not hold a mass gathering to mark what they call "Remembrance Day". Authorities say 88 cases of the virus have been found in the camps and six people have died.