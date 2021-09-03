Rohingya issue not to disappear from agenda despite new global challenges: EU

Talking about the Rohingya issue, Imtiaz said the values of Europe -- the rule of law, governance and human rights -- collapse when it comes to the EU's relations with Myanmar.

He said he cannot understand why the EU buys Myanmar's bizarre democracy with incumbent military officers in parliament. "The EU also helped Myanmar's election. It's not a democracy when the incumbent military officers sit in parliament. The EU should have been straightforward and should have questioned that."

Prof Imtiaz said Bangladesh wants the EU to play a proactive role over the issues of Rohingya and vaccine diplomacy.

He said the EU wants to see the rule of law, human rights and even the rule-based garment industry in Bangladesh.

But when it comes to Myanmar, he said, even after the killing of over 900 people the EU is still almost in the same kind of relationship with Myanmar. "You have only sanctions on some military officers who never go to the EU countries and they don't have any bank account there. You have even very recently helped Myanmar in the debt service payment."

Prof Imtiaz said the EU continues business with Myanmar and it remains the third biggest trade partner of Myanmar after China and Thailand. "So, I see the business interest and politics here...I can understand that the EU is not going to really pressurise Myanmar regarding the Rohingya issue due to its business interest."

He urged the outgoing EU ambassador to put in her efforts in decoupling the Rohingya issue from the economic interests once she returns to Brussels.

Prof Imtiaz also said the EU will not go for imposing sanctions on Myanmar though it has sanctions on several countries in the world, including Iran and North Korea, only because of its business interests.

He said the EU also may impose sanctions on Afghanistan following the US until things develop further, but it will not do it in Myanmar. "Over 900 people were killed, but you still didn't move in that direction. "So, what would be the decoupling? One can be supporting The Gambia in the legal battle in the UN court seeking to prevent Rohingya genocide."

Except for the Netherlands, he said, no one of the EU countries has joined The Gambia openly. The EU has welcomed the provisional verdict, but that does not help.

If the EU joins Netherlands or Canada openly over the issue, Prof Imtiaz said, it would pressurise Myanmar and then Myanmar will understand what it means.

He said this is something more important not only because "you are helping The Gambia on this issue as the whole issue of genocide is critical because this is one country that has committed the genocide."





