Rohingya relocation initiative not clear: Touhid Hossain

The government has relocated the first batch of 1,642 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char. There are mixed reactions to this move. Former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain speaks to Prothom Alo about the issue.
“While the government has the right to relocate the Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, the objective of this initiative is not clear to me,” said Touhid Hossain when asked about this recent move.
The former foreign secretary said he did not understand this initiative of the government.
“There are around 1.1 million Rohingyas in our country, basically in the camps at Cox’ Bazar and Teknaf. Relocating 100,000 of them from there will hardly make any difference to the situation at Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf, “ he said, adding, “The 1 million Rohingyas remaining there are enough for the harm which has been done to the environment and to other factors there, to persist. “
He went on to say, “A lot has been spent to build infrastructure for them at Bhasan Char and the government will have to spend even more to transport them and keep them there. Even so, human rights organisations and others at an international level are opposed to this initiative. How have we gained by creating this situation? I simply see no justification for this move.”
The international community is so concerned about human rights, but what is more important to them? The issue of Rohingyas being driven out of Myanmar, or their relocation to a different camp in Bangladesh?
Does the government feel the Rohingyas won’t be repatriated so are thinking in terms of permanency?
“It is difficult to discern what the government is thinking,” came Touhid Hossain’s reply to the question, “But even if it will take two years or ten years to send them back, I do not see any way that this should be taken as a permanent situation. As long as they are here, we will certainly ensure their food and shelter, but on a temporary basis. The government is taking some of the Rohingyas to Bhasan Char where there are more facilities than in Cox’s Bazar, but this can in no way be a permanent move.”
Why is the international community so opposed to the relocation to Bhasan Char, since the facilities are so much better there than in Cox’s Bazar?
In reply, the former foreign secretary repeated that it was not clear why the government had taken this move to relocate 1 million Rohingyas to Bhasan Char. But the international community’s reaction to this is very irritating. The international community is so concerned about human rights, but what is more important to them? The issue of Rohingyas being driven out of Myanmar, or their relocation to a different camp in Bangladesh?
My question is, what has the international community and agencies, which are so vocal about human rights, done to put pressure on Myanmar? Nothing visibly tangible. Human rights are not being violated here, but in Myanmar. In fact, their facilities are being improved through this relocation.
About the international community’s contention that the Rohingyas are being relocated against their will, Touhid Hossain said, “That is a lame contention. There are refugees in many countries. Is it always possible to give in to what they want and how they want things to be?
Do we have to keep them where they want to stay? Bangladesh could have refused to allow them to enter the country, but we allowed them in and so we have to take responsibility for their food and shelter. Bangladesh has the right to decide where best they can be taken care of and be sheltered.
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir