Rohingya relocation initiative not clear: Touhid Hossain

The government has relocated the first batch of 1,642 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char. There are mixed reactions to this move. Former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain speaks to Prothom Alo about the issue.

“While the government has the right to relocate the Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, the objective of this initiative is not clear to me,” said Touhid Hossain when asked about this recent move.

The former foreign secretary said he did not understand this initiative of the government.

“There are around 1.1 million Rohingyas in our country, basically in the camps at Cox’ Bazar and Teknaf. Relocating 100,000 of them from there will hardly make any difference to the situation at Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf, “ he said, adding, “The 1 million Rohingyas remaining there are enough for the harm which has been done to the environment and to other factors there, to persist. “

He went on to say, “A lot has been spent to build infrastructure for them at Bhasan Char and the government will have to spend even more to transport them and keep them there. Even so, human rights organisations and others at an international level are opposed to this initiative. How have we gained by creating this situation? I simply see no justification for this move.”