Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka seeks pro-active support from Manila

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh has sought Philippines’ and ASEAN’s pro-active support for the early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Bangladesh also mentioned the pressure the additional 1.1 million people are creating on the local law and order and security situation of Bangladesh when newly appointed ambassador of the Philippines to Bangladesh Alan L. Deniega met state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The state minister highlighted the plights of the Rohingya people sheltered temporarily in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.

State minister Alam mentioned that Bangladesh, being strategically located at the cusp of the South and South East Asian region, is making all efforts for further enhancing and deepening her relationship with the ASEAN member states.

He sought the support of the Philippines for Bangladesh’s bid for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner status, said the ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday.

The Philippines ambassador assured the state minister of their full support and suggested certain steps and processes for expediting the inclusion of Bangladesh in this regard.

Welcoming the new envoy of the Philippines, state minister Alam assured him of all possible support and cooperation for carrying out his mission in Bangladesh.

He hoped Bangladesh-Philippines bilateral relations would attain newer heights during his tenure in Dhaka. Alam recalled with gratitude the recognition by the Philippines to the independent Bangladesh in February 1972.

He hoped that the warm bilateral relations will gain further momentum on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic ties.

