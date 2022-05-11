Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka seeks pro-active support from Manila

The state minister highlighted the plights of the Rohingya people sheltered temporarily in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.
State minister Alam mentioned that Bangladesh, being strategically located at the cusp of the South and South East Asian region, is making all efforts for further enhancing and deepening her relationship with the ASEAN member states.
He sought the support of the Philippines for Bangladesh’s bid for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner status, said the ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday.
The Philippines ambassador assured the state minister of their full support and suggested certain steps and processes for expediting the inclusion of Bangladesh in this regard.
Welcoming the new envoy of the Philippines, state minister Alam assured him of all possible support and cooperation for carrying out his mission in Bangladesh.
He hoped Bangladesh-Philippines bilateral relations would attain newer heights during his tenure in Dhaka. Alam recalled with gratitude the recognition by the Philippines to the independent Bangladesh in February 1972.
He hoped that the warm bilateral relations will gain further momentum on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic ties.