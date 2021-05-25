Rohingya repatriation looks uncertain: PM Hasina tells UNGA president

Ihsanul Karim said both Hasina and Bozkir discussed various issues like the upcoming UNGA session, climate change, Rohingya and Covid-19 pandemic.

About the pandemic in Bangladesh, the prime ,inister said the government is trying to save both the lives of people and the economy amid the virus surge.

Hasina mentioned about the stimulus packages and other incentives announced for all sections of people to keep the economy moving properly facing the fallouts of the pandemic.

Regarding women empowerment, Hasina said the process to empower women was initiated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just after Bangladesh's independence.

"We're just following his path to empower women in all sectors of society - from politics to administration," she said.

The prime minister said currently the leader of the house, opposition leader of the house, the speaker of parliament and deputy leader of the house in Bangladesh are women.



She said the government has also ensured food securityin Bangladesh apart from expanding the social safety net.



