Rohingya teens arrested from airport area with over 6000 yaba

Airport Armed Police (AAP) arrested two Rohingya teenagers along with 6,000 pieces of contraband yaba pills from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in the capital on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Saddam Hussein, 15, son of Mohammad Selim, and Mohammad Amin, 14, son of Salam. They are residents of Rohingya Camp no. 24 in Teknaf.