Rohingya teens arrested from airport area with over 6000 yaba

Airport Armed Police (AAP) arrested two Rohingya teenagers along with 6,000 pieces of contraband yaba pills from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in the capital on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Saddam Hussein, 15, son of Mohammad Selim, and Mohammad Amin, 14, son of Salam. They are residents of Rohingya Camp no. 24 in Teknaf.

Sources at the AAP said during regular patrol duty on Tuesday afternoon, a patrol team of the AAP became suspicious of the movements of Saddam and Amin, as they walked around in front of a restaurant at the airport.

When they were stopped and interrogated, the duo started talking randomly. With the AAP team’s suspicions deepening, Saddam and Amin were taken to the AAP Office and searched.

During the search, around 6,070 yaba pills were recovered from their possession, said Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of the AAP (Media) Md Ziaul Hoque.

During interrogation, they identified themselves as Rohingya. They gave their fathers’ names and camp addresses.

The detainees also said that they were supposed to hand over the entire consignment of yaba to a person staying in Dhaka.

A case in this connection is being prepared in accordance with law, Ziaul Hoque added.

