Rohingya’s rights to return, citizenship must be respected: UNGA president

President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir has said the basic rights, including to citizenship, and the creation of conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of all Rohingyas must be respected, reports UNB.

“The safety and security of the Rohingya and other minorities must be secured,” he said while delivering his keynote at the Sixth Lecture of the Bangabandhu Lecture Series at Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen also spoke at the programme titled “Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and the United Nations.”